Last week, the Iowa Wild finished off a five-game road trip with a sweep of the Colorado Eagles before returning home to post a 6-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs. This week, Iowa hosts the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Nic Petan (17)

* Goals: Jake Lucchini (8)

* Assists: Nic Petan (14)

* PIM: Kale Kessy (59)

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

* Teddy Bear Toss presented by Principal

* All fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals with them to the game to throw on the ice when Iowa scores its first goal

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

* Wizard Night

* Goalie glove oven mitt giveaway presented by Vibrant Insurance Group and KIOA (first 1,500 fans)

* Coca-Cola Local Concert Series - Tank Anthony

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

* Twosday presented by 96.9 The Bull

* $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn until the end of the first period

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* The Iowa Wild have won three consecutive games

* Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday

* Iowa has allowed 22 goals over its last 11 games, a league-best average over that span

* The Wild power play has converted twice in three games in a row

IN THE COMMUNITY

* Teddy Bear Toss recipients include Ellipsis, Garton Elementary, Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, Association of Youth Development & Enrichment, Orchard Place, Des Moines Children's Museum, Polk County Sheriff Department, Children & Family Urban Movement

* Crash will attend the Central Iowa Figure Skating Club Holiday Hullabaloo this Sunday

THEY SAID IT!

"To win in this league specifically, you gotta have a good goaltender, and I think we have a great one." - Iowa Wild forward Jake Lucchini on Jesper Wallstedt.

