Patrik Koch Recalled to the Arizona Coyotes

December 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Patrik Koch

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Patrik Koch(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Patrik Koch has been recalled to the Arizona Coyotes.

This will be Koch's first call up to the NHL and the second time this season that a Roadrunners player has been called up to the NHL for the first time in their career. Forward Ryan McGregor was the first one to be called up on Friday.

Koch joins the list of now eight Tucson players that have been recalled to the Coyotes this season joining: Milos Keleman, Jan Jenik, Ben McCartney, Zach Sanford, Michael Kesselring, Vlad Kolyachonok and Ryan McGregor.

Koch was signed to a one-year entry level contract to the Arizona Coyotes after spending eight combined seasons between the Kosice HC of the Slovak league and the Brno Kometa and Vitkovic HC of the Czech league scoring a total of 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points in 329 games played.

Koch also spent three seasons in the juniors, two being in the United States with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers and NAHL's Soo Eagles. He spent his third season in the juniors with the Slovakia U20 team.

In his first season of North American Pro Hockey in the AHL, Koch has one goal and three assists in 14 games played with the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners head to the Rockies this week to faceoff for two games against the Colorado Eagles currently fourth place in the Western Conference with a 12-6-1-1 record.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.