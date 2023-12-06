Lycksell Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. And the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Jacob Gaucher to Reading.

Lycksell, 24, is a left-handed shooting right wing from Oskarshamn, Sweden who is leading the Phantoms in scoring with 12-7-19 in 21 games. Lycksell is fourth in the AHL in goals and he also leads the AHL with 12 power-play points and is tied for first with six power-play goals. He is second in the AHL with 80 shots on goal.

Lycksell earned AHL Player of the Week honors on October 23 following a five-goal weekend over three games in a stretch that began with his first career hat trick on October 20 at Springfield.

He was second on the Phantoms in scoring last season with 14-31-45 while also playing in eight games with the Philadelphia Flyers scoring 0-1-1. Lycksell was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in eight games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording three assists. He has also played in five games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 34 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-7-7 as well as 105 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

Gaucher, 22, is a 6'3â³ center from Longueui, Quebec who has played in eight games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He has played in two games with Reading this year. He finished third on Reading last year, and first among Royals rookies, with 61 points on 22 goals and 39 assists.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend opening a five-game homestand on Friday night against the Providence Bruins. Saturday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Big Woody's, when the Phantoms take on the Charlotte Checkers. .

UPCOMING

Friday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night

Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Wednesday, December 13 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hispanic Heritage Night, Los Fantasmas!!

