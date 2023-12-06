Penguins Reassign Owen Headrick to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Owen Headrick to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Headrick, 26, was acquired by the Penguins in a trade with the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 27. He picked up one assist while skating in five games for the Wolves this season.

Last season, Headrick was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and won ECHL Defenseman of the Year after leading league blueliners with 15 goals and 54 points. He tacked on an additional 19 points (3G-16A) in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

The native of Garden River, Ontario played his first four professional games for the Nailers at the end of the 2017-18 season. Headrick then played three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, where he led the team's defensemen in points in all three years.

Headrick has appeared in nine total AHL games for the Wolves, Crunch and Texas Stars, earning no goals and one assist in that time. He was also a member of the Erie Otters' OHL Championship-winning squad in 2016-17.

