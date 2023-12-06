Wild Pull Away in Third Period as Hogs Drop Final Game of Road Trip

December 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs lost 6-1 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday night. The Hogs ran into two-time AHL player of the week Jesper Wallstedt in net for Iowa who stopped 30 of 31 Rockford shots.

Rockford gave up two goals in the first period, one in the second, and three in the third. The Hogs scored at the start of the third to cut Iowa's lead to 3-1, but a shorthanded goal from the Wild killed Rockford's momentum.

In the first period, Iowa's Jujhar Khaira skated along the right-side boards to the net and sent a pass to Jake Lucchini in front of the net, with a screen set in place in front of IceHogs goaltender Drew Commesso, to score the opening goal of the contest (7:06).

The Wild scored again shortly after Daemon Hunt sent a long pass from the Wild defensive end to the boards on the other side of the ice. Lucchini was able to get to the puck before an icing call and skated around the net with the puck and sent a pass across the slot to Simon Johansson on the left side of the net where he was able to score the second goal of the game (9:39).

Early in the second frame of action, the Hogs were called for a cross-checking penalty giving the Wild a 5-on-4-man advantage. On the power play, Vinny Lettieri found Steven Fogarty on the right side of Commesso attempting to jam the puck into goal. Both Wild and IceHogs players piled up in the goal crease while Nic Petan, from the left side of the ice skated towards the net and managed to force the puck across the goal line for a power-play goal. (5:36).

Early in the final frame the Hogs cracked the scoreboard with Ryder Rolston's goal (1:17). From center ice, Nolan Allan sent a pass to Mike Hardman who skated the puck towards the right side of the net. Hardman sent a centering pass to Rolston who tipped the puck into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The Wild answered the Hogs goal while Rockford was on the power play. A misfired pass at center ice that was intercepted by Lettieri ended up in the back of the net for a shorthanded goal giving the Wild a 4-1 lead (7:44).

About 3 minutes later, Hunt sent a pass to Sammy Walker behind the net, then skated the puck towards the front and sent a backhanded shot into the net (11:27).

The onslaught from the Wild continued as Carson Lambos sent a pass to Mike O'Leary on the right side of the net. O'Leary sent a shot to the net and Commesso made an incredible effort to get his stick on the shot but the puck fell into the crease where Kevin Conley tapped the puck into the net for his first goal of the season (14:17).

Commesso finished his night with a loss and 24 saves on 30 shots despite making several spectacular stops.

The Rockford IceHogs return home on Friday, Dec. 8 as they host the San Diego Gulls for a two-game series at the BMO Center for the first time since 2017. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Today

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Wild 12/05/23

Play

Dec. 9 - Local Artist Series Hat Giveaway & Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Dec. 9 at the BMO Center features the Local Artist Series Hat Giveaway (media partners WTVO 17 & FOX 39) and annual Teddy Bear Toss (media partner Big Radio) when the IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls. Show up early to the game to receive a free IceHogs hat designed by local artist Joe Tallman! Fans can also bring plush toys to throw onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.