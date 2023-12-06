Monsters Secure 4-3 Overtime Win Against Wolf Pack

December 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







HARTFORD - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at the XL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-5-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Monsters Cameron Butler opened the scoring in the first period with his first professional goal at 3:05 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Owen Sillinger, answered by two Wolf Pack goals from Brennan Othmann on a power play at 7:42 and Brett Bedard at 9:54 bringing the score to 2-1 Wolf Pack after the first. Cleveland's Carson Meyer took lone control of the second period with his first tally of the night at 8:56 assisted by Sillinger and Marcus Bjork followed by his second goal of the game unassisted at 12:47 putting the Monsters ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. Hartford's Brandon Scanlon scored the only goal during the third period at 10:36 forcing a 3-3 tie, sending the game into overtime. Luca Del Bel Belluz secured the win for Cleveland in the extra frame with a tally at 2:28 assisted by Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 4-3 Monsters.

Cleveland's Tarasov had 36 stops for the win while Hartford's Louis Domingue made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters continue their road trip and travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, December 8, at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 1 - 4

HFD 2 0 0 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 0/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf

HFD 39 1/4 4/4 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 36 3 2-0-0

HFD Domingue L 23 4 7-1-1

Cleveland Record: 14-5-1-0, 1st North Division

Hartford Record: 14-4-3-0, 2nd Atlantic Division

GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.