Monsters Secure 4-3 Overtime Win Against Wolf Pack
December 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HARTFORD - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at the XL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-5-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Monsters Cameron Butler opened the scoring in the first period with his first professional goal at 3:05 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Owen Sillinger, answered by two Wolf Pack goals from Brennan Othmann on a power play at 7:42 and Brett Bedard at 9:54 bringing the score to 2-1 Wolf Pack after the first. Cleveland's Carson Meyer took lone control of the second period with his first tally of the night at 8:56 assisted by Sillinger and Marcus Bjork followed by his second goal of the game unassisted at 12:47 putting the Monsters ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. Hartford's Brandon Scanlon scored the only goal during the third period at 10:36 forcing a 3-3 tie, sending the game into overtime. Luca Del Bel Belluz secured the win for Cleveland in the extra frame with a tally at 2:28 assisted by Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 4-3 Monsters.
Cleveland's Tarasov had 36 stops for the win while Hartford's Louis Domingue made 23 saves in defeat.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 0 1 - 4
HFD 2 0 0 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 0/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf
HFD 39 1/4 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 36 3 2-0-0
HFD Domingue L 23 4 7-1-1
Cleveland Record: 14-5-1-0, 1st North Division
Hartford Record: 14-4-3-0, 2nd Atlantic Division
