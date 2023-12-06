Holiday Extravaganza Weekend Set for December 15 and 16

December 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







We've got ticket deals, special items, festive attire and more for our Holiday Extravaganza Weekend, presened by Novant Health, on Dec. 15 and 16!

During both games against the Bridgeport Islanders, the team will wear specialty holiday-themed jerseys that will be available in an online auction and availible for pickup immediately following Saturday's game. A sweatshirt featuring the same design will be available at the team's merchandise stand while supplies last.

Secure your ticket to either game and receive a Checkers holiday ornament for at little as $30 total. These ornaments will also be avaiable at the merchandise while supplies last.

Both games also include a charitable compoment! Bring a donation to the Toy Drive presented by Novant Health and receive a free ticket to our game on Friday, Jan. 12! To help you shop, a gift registry and a wish list are available.

We've still got more ticket deals available!

For Friday's Sasser Sack promotion, a $35 package including a game ticket, gift bag of mystery Checkers items and a pregame visit with Santa Chubby with hot chocolate is available now courtesy of Sasser Spiked Lemonade.

Finally, Saturday is one of our popular Family Night promotions, presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites, which offers savings of 40 percent when purchasing at least four tickets online.

Happy Holidays!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.