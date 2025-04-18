Third-Inning Eruption Propels Aces Past Express in 11-3 Win

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-9) exploded for eight runs in the third frame against the Round Rock Express (9-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, cruising to an 11-3 victory on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jorge Barrosa sparked the rally with an RBI single into right field to score A.J. Vukovich. He later drove in Kevin Graham in the top of the ninth on a line-shot double into left field, finishing the night with three hits and two RBI. The exciting switch-hitter has swung the bat well to begin the 2025 campaign, as he is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead in doubles (9).

Ildemaro Vargas kept the momentum going with a two-run single to extend the Aces' lead. The veteran infielder has consistently delivered for Reno this season, slashing .324/.395/.521 with three home runs and a team-leading 19 RBI.

Blaze Alexander and Vukovich joined the third-inning onslaught with RBI singles of their own, adding to the offensive outburst. Vukovich has been an important asset to the Aces' lineup this season, hitting .281/.333/.469 with four extra-base hits and six RBI in April.

Rene Pinto capped off the monster frame with a two-run double, plating Alexander and Vukovich. The backstop has recently found his groove at the plate, going 9-for-23 (.391) with three doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBI over his last six games.

Although he didn't get in on the action during the eight-run third inning, Jordan Lawlar still put together a stellar night at the dish, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. The 22-year-old remains blistering hot, slashing .387/.441/.903 with four doubles, four home runs, and nine RBI over his last eight matchups.

The Aces will look to carry this momentum into Saturday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Rene Pinto: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

