Isotopes Drop 13-6 Decision to Chihuahuas

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes allowed 10 runs in the fifth inning en route to a 13-6 loss Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Sam Hilliard swatted two singles to extend his on-base streak to 12, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the sixth-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League. It was his fourth multi-hit performance of the year and second-straight.

-Albuquerque permitted 10 runs in the fifth frame-one off the franchise record set on July 30, 2023, vs. Sacramento, also in the fifth inning. It's the ninth time in team history the club has surrendered double-digits runs (last: August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas, 10). It's also the most runs allowed in a frame to El Paso (previous: nine, September 10, 202, eighth inning).

-The Isotopes surrendered 13 runs on the night, the second-most allowed in 2025 (most: 15, April 1 vs. Salt Lake). It's just the second time the club has given double-digit tallies on the year.

-El Paso connected on 15 hits, tied for the second-most hits (also: April 17 vs. El Paso) given up on the year (most: 16, April 1 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes were charged with an error, the club's third-straight contest with a miscue, a season-high.

-Albuquerque swatted just one extra-base hit, a double, the seventh time in 2025 the team has been limited to one extra-base hit or fewer and second this series (also: April 15).

-El Paso's Bryce Johnson collected two singles in the fifth inning, the second opposing player to register two hits in a frame (Salt Lake's Gustavo Campero on April 1).

-The seven-run margin of defeat is tied for the third-largest loss of the season (also: April 13 at Sugar Land).

-Neither team homered on the night, the third home game with no dingers (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake and April 16 vs. El Paso).

-Anthony Molina relented seven runs over 4.1 frames, tied for the most earned runs allowed by an Isotopes starter (also: Jack O'Loughlin, April 13 at Sugar Land).

-Owen Miller singled and drove in a run. He has an RBI in three-straight games (five total).

-Ryan Ritter drew three walks, the most in a game since also tallying three free-passes on September 12, 2023, at Portland. Over his last nine games, he is 5-for-31 with one homer, four RBI and 11 walks. He's the first Isotope to draw three walks in a game since Grant Lavinge on September 11, 2024, vs. Las Vegas.

-In his 2025 season debut with the Isotopes, Trevor Boone went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one walk.

-Warming Bernabel recorded an RBI for the fourth-straight night (six total), his longest streak since tallying five-straight from May 28-June 1, 2024, with Hartford.

-Julio Carreras singled and double for his first multi-hit game of the year. Has a hit and an RBI in two-straight.

-Sterlin Thompson singled and has a hit in four-straight contests (5x14).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series at Isotopes Park tomorrow at 6:35 am. Albuquerque is expected to send Jack O'Loughlin to the mound while El Paso is slated to start Austin Krob.

