Dana Delivers Quality Start in Bees 5-1 Win

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Salt Lake Bees secured back-to-back victories allowing just one run to the River Cats as Caden Dana delivered the Bees second quality start of the season with seven shutout innings and seven strikeouts.

Salt Lake Bees 5, Sacramento River Cats 1

WP: Caden Dana (2 - 1)

LP: Mason Black (0 - 1)

SV: Jack Dashwood (1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake drew first blood thanks to shortstop Chad Stevens, who turned on a 0-1 pitch and launched it into the right field seats for a solo shot.

Matthew Lugo and Carter Kieboom got things moving in the fourth as Stevens delivered again with an RBI single to plate Lugo. Dana followed with a shutdown inning-three quick flyouts to keep the rhythm rolling.

In the sixth, Niko Kavadas reached base for the 17th straight game after being hit by a pitch to set up an at-bat for Kieboom who jumped on a 2-0 pitch and sent it over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

The Bees padded their lead late as Yolmer Sánchez singled before Zach Humphreys ripped an RBI double down the left field line to make it 5-0.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Sacramento made things interesting before the door was closed shut by Jack Dashwood who stepped in for the one out save to win the game.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured its second consecutive win in dominant fashion, allowing just one run for the second straight night to climb back to .500 at 9-9 on the season.

Los Angeles Angels No. 2 prospect Caden Dana delivered a masterclass on the mound Thursday night, recording his first quality start of the year. Dana tossed a season-best seven scoreless innings-the longest outing by any Bees pitcher so far-while striking out seven and issuing no walks. Through three starts this season, the 20-year-old right-hander has yet to allow more than one run and has walked just two batters over 16.0 innings, showcasing elite command and poise.

Carter Kieboom continued his hot streak at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The infielder launched his fourth home run of the year, tying Niko Kavadas for the team lead, and notched his seventh multi-hit performance of the season.

Chad Stevens sparked the offense early, delivering the game's first two runs with a solo homer in the second inning-his first of the season-and an RBI single in the fourth. He finished 2-for-4 with a season-high two RBIs, marking his third multi-hit effort of the year.

The Bees' pitching staff turned in another stellar performance, holding Sacramento to just one run for the second night in a row while racking up 12 strikeouts. Victor Gonzalez fanned three in a perfect inning of relief, and Jack Dashwood locked down his first save of the season by recording the final out.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sacramento will face off for game four of the series as Brett Kerry and Kyle Harrison match up on the mound with first pitch at 7:45 p.m. MDT at Sutter Health Park.

