Comets Top Rainiers

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Ward lined a RBI single into right field in the eighth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets the lead on the way to a 4-3 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ward also gave the Comets (12-7) the first lead of the night with a RBI single into center field in the second inning. Tacoma tied the score in the third inning before a sacrifice fly by Dalton Rushing in the third inning and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning gave the Comets a 3-1 advantage. Tacoma (9-10) came back to the score, 3-3, on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly before Ward's go-ahead single in the eighth inning. OKC relievers Joe Jacques and Ben Harris combined to hold Tacoma to one run and two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

Of Note:

-With the win, the Comets evened their series against the Rainiers at 2-2 and have now won two of their last three games.

-Ryan Ward recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and third multi-RBI game of the season, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk. Ward now has 207 RBI in his OKC career, placing him sixth on OKC's all-time career Bricktown-era RBI list.

-Alex Freeland was held without a hit, but drew two walks, scored a run and had a stolen base. Over his last 13 games, Freeland is batting .386 (22-for-57) with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and nine runs scored.

-James Outman doubled, walked and scored a game-high two runs as he hit safely in a third straight game.

-Michael Chavis doubled and scored a run and over his last eight games is 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers, three doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs.

-Four Oklahoma City pitchers combined to hold the Rainiers to three runs and one extra-base hit. However, OKC issued seven walks, marking the ninth time the Comets have issued seven or more walks this season.

-Tacoma outhit the Comets, 8-5, as opponents have outhit Oklahoma City in six of the last eight games, including each of the last five games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against Tacoma at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with First Responders Night on the 30th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

