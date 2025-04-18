Late Run Costs Comets

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A RBI single in the top of the ninth inning by Tyler Locklear sent the Tacoma Rainiers to a 5-4 win against the Oklahoma City Comets Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (11-7) scored the first run of the night in the third inning, then battled back later in the game to tie the score twice against the Rainiers (9-9). Trailing, 3-1, in the sixth inning, Oklahoma City's Michael Chavis connected on a RBI double, followed by a RBI single by James Outman to knot the score at 3-3. The teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning with Oklahoma City's Kody Hoese tying the score, 4-4, on a solo home run to left field with two outs. After Tacoma took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, Rainiers pitcher Drew Pomeranz retired all three Comets batters he faced in the bottom of the inning.

Of Note:

-With the loss, Oklahoma City fell to 2-1 in its six-game series against the Rainiers and the Comets have now lost three of their last five games and four of their last six games overall.

-Alex Freeland went 2-for-5 with a double for a second straight multi-hit game and his ninth multi-hit outing in his last 12 games. Over the 12-game stretch, Freeland is batting .400 (22-for-55) with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and eight runs scored.

-Kody Hoese hit his first home run of the season to tie the score in the eighth inning. The Comets have homered in back-to-back games and have now hit 20 home runs over the last nine games.

-Austin Gauthier drew two walks and has reached base in 10 straight games as well as in 18 of his last 29 plate appearances.

-Chris Okey hit safely in a sixth straight game and is batting 7-for-21 (.333) during the stretch with eight RBI.

-Oklahoma City's offense has been held to four runs or less in four straight games (12 total runs) for the first time this season.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against Tacoma at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with fireworks scheduled to follow the game. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.