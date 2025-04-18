Tacoma Takes Thursday Night Thriller with 5-4 Win over Comets

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (9-9) scored in the ninth to edge a 5-4 win over the Oklahoma City Comets (11-7) on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Comets struck first in the third inning after a two-out double from Esteury Ruiz put one aboard. Ruiz stole third before scoring on an error to give OKC the 1-0 lead.

Tacoma countered with a pair in the top of the fourth inning after two-out walks from Tyler Locklear and Austin Shenton created momentum. A two-run double for Spencer Packard (2) drove them both in to put Tacoma up, 2-1.

The Rainiers scored another run in the top of the fifth inning after three consecutive singles off of Sam Carlson continued the offense in the inning. Back-to-back singles from Rhylan Thomas and Jack Lopez started the frame before an RBI single from Samad Taylor brought in Thomas to extend a 3-1 lead. Thomas extended an 11-game on-base streak with his single in the fifth. Tacoma also stole three bags in the frame after Thomas, Lopez, and Taylor all swiped bags to join Locklear who already stole a base in the second inning.

Michael Chavis chipped into the lead in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double before James Outman hit a single to left to score Chavis and tie the game at three apiece.

Matt Brash entered in the bottom of the seventh inning for his second Major League rehab outing with Tacoma. He tossed a scoreless frame allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Brash threw seven pitches, six of which were strikes while his fastball topped 97.1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Packard drove in his third run of the night with an RBI single to score Locklear who reached on a leadoff single. Tacoma took the one-run advantage in the top of the frame before Kody House tied the game again with a solo homer out to left in the bottom of the inning.

Young notched his second single of the night in the top of the ninth inning with one out. Harry Ford worked a walk behind him before an RBI single to center from Locklear drove in Young and put Tacoma back on top. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Drew Pomeranz entered and set down the side in order. A strikeout looking ended the game as Tacoma took game three and Pomeranz earned his second save of the year.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young extended his 14-game on-base streak today after collecting two singles to mark his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Rhylan Thomas extended an 11-game on-base streak after a single in the fifth inning.

After another hit tonight, Thomas has gone 10-for-18 (.556) with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored in his last five games.

Harry Ford is now riding a five-game streak where he has worked a walk after a pair today. In the five straight games, he has worked a total of seven.

