Aces Unable to Hold off Express in 7-2 Defeat

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (9-9) fell 7-2 to the Round Rock Express (9-9), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Jordan Lawlar continued to swing a hot bat, launching his fourth home run of the year - a two-run shot in the third inning. Arizona's No. 1 prospect has been on fire, going 20-for-60 (.333) with six doubles, four home runs, and 14 RBI in April.

Cristian Mena was solid early, holding Round Rock to just one run through the first five innings. However, the right-hander ran into trouble in the sixth, surrendering four runs that gave the Express a lead they needed to come away with the win. Mena finished the outing with three strikeouts and two walks, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits across six innings.

The Aces will look forward to Friday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

