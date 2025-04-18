Four-Run Seventh Propels Sugar Land to One-Run Win

April 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - Behind five innings and seven strikeouts from RHP AJ Blubaugh and a four-run seventh inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-10) outlasted the Las Vegas Aviators (12-6) 7-6 on Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

César Salazar, batting lead-off for the first time this season, jumped on the third pitch of the game and deposited a fastball 420 feet to center, his first home run of the year, putting Sugar Land up 1-0. In the home half, Jacob Melton preserved the lead, robbing CJ Alexander of a two-run home run with a leaping grab at the right-field wall to retire the side.

Kenedy Corona began the third by slapping a single to right, and Salazar punched a double down the line in left, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. On an errant pick-off throw from Willie Maclver, Corona came in and scored from third, giving the Space Cowboys the lead again

Brice Matthews led off the fourth with a base knock and swiped second, his Pacific Coast League leading ninth stolen base, but Sugar Land could not drive him in as the game stayed tied at two. Blubaugh maneuvered around a two-on, nobody-out jam in the bottom half, inducing a pop-up and adding two more strikeouts to his ledger, running his total to six through four innings.

Shay Whitcomb kept the fifth inning alive with a two-out double before Luis Guillorme traded places with him, plating Whitcomb with a double as the Space Cowboys went ahead, 3-2.

In his final inning of work, Blubaugh faced the minimum courtesy of a strikeout, his seventh, and Guillorme's glove as the third baseman dove to snag a line drive and doubled off Nick Kurtz at first.

After five innings of two-run baseball, LHP Brandon Walter (W, 1-0) took over for Blubaugh in the sixth and sat down Las Vegas in order.

The Space Cowboys stretched their lead in the seventh. Corona and Salazar began the frame with a single and a walk, bringing up Whitcomb. The first baseman forced Maclver to field a swinging bunt, and with nobody covering the plate, Corona alertly rounded third and sprinted home to score. After Guillorme's intentional walk, Jacob Melton lifted a two-out, two-RBI double to right center. He touched home in the ensuing at-bat from Matthews' 95 mph RBI single.

RHP Luis Contreras made his first appearance of the year in the eighth, entering a 7-5 game after Las Vegas plated three runs in the seventh. Contreras allowed one run in his only inning of work, and RHP Miguel Castro (S, 1) received the ninth inning. Castro shut the door, spinning a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, locking down the 7-6 victory.

NOTABLE:

Â César Salazar's lead-off home run was the first lead-off homer from the Space Cowboys since Grae Kessinger went yard on the first at-bat of the game on September 11, 2024 against the Reno Aces. Salazar also picked up his first multi-hit game of the season with a double in the third. He reached base three times for the first time since September 10, 2024 against the Reno Aces.

Â AJ Blubaugh allowed two runs in five innings, his fourth consecutive outing allowing two earned runs or less.

Â Kenedy Corona's single in the third extended his hitting streak to five consecutive games. He also picked up his second multi-hit game of the season and has scored a run in five consecutive games for Sugar Land

Â With a single in the fourth, Brice Matthews pushed his on-base streak to 11 games. Matthews is also 9-for-10 in stolen bases this year, leading the Pacific Coast League.

Â Shay Whitcomb extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a double in the fifth inning.

Â Luis Guillorme extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 15 games with a double in the fifth and an intentional pass in the seventh.

Game four of Sugar Land's six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators resumes on Friday at 9:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey starts opposite LHP Jacob Lopez. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

