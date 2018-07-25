The Worcester Railers HC Add Becker College Graduate Tommy Nourie as Account Executive

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and President Michael G. Myers announced today that the club has hired Tommy Nourie as an Account Executive.

Tommy Nourie joins the Worcester Railers HC as an Account Executive after spending the last 6 months working as an Account Manager for the New England Team, a sales and marketing firm contracted by Verizon Wireless.

While attending Becker College, the San Jose, CA native worked for the athletic department and oversaw game-day preparation for the men's and women's soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, and basketball teams. Nourie also assisted in the press box with the handling of live stats and broadcasting games online. He was a member of the Becker College men's ice hockey team from 2013 to 2015, and the men's tennis team from 2015-2017.

The 25-year-old is a former Worcester Sharks (AHL) ice crew member. While working with the Sharks, Nourie helped facilitate all game-day operations, which included preparing and supervising on-ice games during intermissions, and assisted the marketing department in community outreach to target new potential customers.

Nourie graduated from Becker College in 2017 with a degree in Business Administration/Sports Management.

"We are excited to add Tommy to our front office team," said Myers. "We are currently working on making year two bigger and better, and Tommy's addition to our ticket staff will definitely have a big impact."

