Cyclones Sign Dorowicz for 2018-19

July 25, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have signed forward Spencer Dorowicz to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2018-19 season. Dorowicz was acquired from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in early June, satisfying the Future Consideration trade for Shane Walsh from January.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play in Cincinnati," stated Dorowicz. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city and Cyclones organization, and cannot wait to get my first full pro season started in the fall."

A native of Olds, AB, Dorowicz appeared in eight games with Greenville following the completion of his collegiate career this season, accounting for a goal and eight penalty minutes in that time. He is coming off of four successful years at Robert Morris University where he appeared in 145 games and totaled 23 goals and 36 assists for the Colonials.

Prior to his time at Robert Morris, the 24-year-old spent parts of five seasons with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) where he accounted for 179 points (75g, 104a) in 223 career games.

The 2017-18 season has come to a close, and the march towards 2018 First Face-off is ON! The Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for all of your support this past season, and invite you to stay tuned in the coming weeks and months for information on tickets and promotions for the 2018-19 season, great offseason events like Concrete Clones, player signings, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for information regarding your Cyclones, and you can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.