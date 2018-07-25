All 2018-2019 Adirondack Thunder Ticket Plans Announced

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that all ticket packages for the 2018-2019 season are on sale now.

An Adirondack Thunder season ticket, which includes tickets to the preseason game on October 5, all 36 regular season home games and the first two 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs contests, remains unchanged at $13 per ticket per game. The total for a season ticket is $540 including all taxes and fees. Children aged 12 and younger can have their own season ticket at a youth rate of $387 for the 2018-2019 season.

For the second year in a row, all Thunder season ticket holders will be offered a ticket to a New Jersey Devils game at no additional charge. More information will be available shortly on how to select your game. The list of available dates to choose from will be as follows:

Sunday, October 14 vs. San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, October 16 vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday, October 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Friday, December 21 vs. Ottawa Senators

Sunday, February 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Sunday, February 17 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Monday, February 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, February 27 vs. Calgary Flames

"We are very excited to once again be able include an NHL ticket to our parent club in our full-season ticket package," General Manager Jeff Mead said. "We would like to thank Tom Fitzgerald, Ray Shero and the Devils organization for again extending this offer, one of the biggest season ticket holder perks we have seen across the league. We have an amazing season ticket holder base in Glens Falls and it feels great to be able to give something like this back to them."

Season ticket packages come with great benefits, including but not limited to:

Unlimited Ticket Exchange

Option for Payment Plans

FREE New Jersey Devils Ticket

10% Discount at Gunnar's Gear, the Official Store of the Adirondack Thunder

Two FREE Flex Tickets Per Seat

Season Ticket Holder Exclusive Gift

Season Ticket Holder Party

Half-season plans are also available, which includes tickets to 18 Adirondack Thunder home games hand-picked by the customer. The 18-game pack also includes the first two Kelly Cup Playoffs games complimentary in the package, which is priced at $288 for the upcoming season. With any questions about full or half-season ticket packages, please contact Sean Driscoll at 518-480-3355 ext. 319 or SDriscoll@ECHLThunder.com.

Group tickets, which includes purchases of 10 or more tickets to a single game, can also be booked for the 2018-2019 season by contacting Molly Coventry at 518-480-3355 ext. 315 or by email at MCoventry@ECHLThunder.com. Group tickets also remain unchanged at $15 per ticket and include a popcorn and soda per ticket free of charge. Additionally, fundraisers for groups are available where your organization can take home a portion of ticket proceeds.

Flex packs mark the biggest change in Thunder ticketing inventory this year as they have been reduced from ten game packages to eight games. With the reduction in games comes a drop in price as the packs are valued at $128 for the season. Flex tickets can be redeemed for a silver section single game ticket to any Thunder regular season home game. You may use as many flex tickets as you would like to any game.

