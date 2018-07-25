Monarchs Announce 2018-19 Free Agent Camp

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs are proud to announce they will be hosting their 2018 Free Agent Tryout Camp on August 23 and 24 at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, N.H., prior to their preseason camp.

The camp will consist of three ice sessions, run by Monarchs coaches, where players can show why they belong on the Monarchs roster. The Free Agent Camp will host a maximum of 42 players (24 forwards, 14 defenseman and four goalies). The camp will cost $325 per player (paid upon registration) and will include a camp jersey. Players are responsible for their own lodging, travel and meals.

The Monarchs will contact players after the camp if they have received the opportunity to join the Monarchs for their preseason camp, before the start to the season. For more information, or to sign up for the Monarchs Free Agent Camp, please visit http://manchestermonarchs.com/news/monarchs-news/?article_id=1473.

The Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before coming home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to play the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

