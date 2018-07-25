Rookie Bo Pieper Signs ECHL Contract with Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have agreed to terms on an ECHL contract with forward Bo Pieper (pronounced: PEE-per), Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. Pieper completed his senior season at Quinnipiac in 2018 (11g, 18pts.) and was named 2018 ECAC Men's Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year. He signed his first professional contract with Adirondack in March 2018 and skated in three games (4 PIM) for the Thunder.

Quick Q+A with Pieper

Why did you sign with Reading?

"I signed with Reading because they consistently have a great team, excellent fan base and are known for developing players. I got a good feeling from the organization and it felt like the right place for me."

How did your experience playing college hockey prepare you for the ECHL?

"At Quinnipiac, I played for the National Championship, in a couple of NCAA tournaments and had a lot of winning seasons. Being one of the go-to guys there put a lot of pressure on me to uphold that reputation and I will rely on those experiences as I transition into the pros."

Coach's Corner with Kirk MacDonald

"Bo comes highly recommended from coaches I've spoken with. He had a very consistent collegiate career and showed a lot of potential to make a strong impact with us next season."

The 23-year-old native of Roseville, MN knocked in 32 goals and 65 points over 158 games at Quinnipiac. He missed two games in four collegiate seasons. Pieper stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds. As a junior, he tied for the team lead with 13 goals. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2016 ECAC Tournament Championship vs. Harvard that catapulted Quinnipiac to the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats made it to the school's second-ever Frozen Four that season and fell to Yale in the National Championship game.

Before enrolling at Quinnipiac, Pieper skated for Coquitlam (BCHL) and won the 2014 Fred Page Cup.

First Home Game Oct. 13

The Royals will open the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the team.

