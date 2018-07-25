Free Street Hockey, Hotdogs, and Soda this Saturday

John Morrell and 7 Up will be providing free hotdogs & soda at each Meijer Concrete Clones event this summer. Coaches and staff will set up a street hockey rink & spend some one on one time with kids teaching some fundamentals of hockey.

Sat, Jul 28 Norwood Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Aug 4 Fields Ertel Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Aug 11 Eastgate Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Aug 18 West Chester Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Aug 25 Colerain Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Sep 15 Florence Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Sep 22 Milford Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

Sat, Sep 29 Western Hills Meijer 12:00 - 2:00

