CCM/ECHL All-Star Tickets on Sale Friday

TOLEDO, OH - Individual tickets for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend, presented by ProMedica, go on sale Friday, July 27 at 9 a.m. Be there when your Toledo Walleye take on the League during this historic showdown on January 21, 2019

All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday, January 18 with the Opening Night All-Star Fanfest in Hensville Park. On Saturday, the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest, featuring craft beers from more than 50 breweries from around the country, takes place at Fifth Third Field. Toledo hockey greats- Mike Eruzione, Chris McSorley, Greg Puhalski, Maurice Benoit, and John McGrath will be inducted into the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame during the ECHL Hall of Fame luncheon on Sunday, January 20. There will also be a special on-ice presentation before the Walleye-Komet regular season game on Sunday night.

The highlight event, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Competition, takes place on Monday, January 21. The All-Star Classic features a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. Your Toledo Walleye will make up two of the four teams, and face-off against the other two teams featuring players from the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams. All four teams will advance to the second round and will be re-seeded based on total score. The top two highest scoring teams after Rounds 1 and 2 will meet in the third round for the final matchup.

The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place during the intermission break between both the 1st and 2nd round and the 2nd and 3rd round.

Additional information about the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Fanfest will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend, presented by ProMedica are on sale now for all FINatic members and groups. Individual tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 27 at 9 a.m. Visit toledowalleye.com/allstar or call 419-725-9277 for more information or to purchase tickets.

