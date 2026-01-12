The U-Show: Rudy Berzkalns
Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
Boston College commit chats about his time representing Latvia at World Juniors and taking a leadership role as a returner for the 2025 Clark Cup Champion Muskegon Lumberjacks.
