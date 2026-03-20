USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The U-Show: Jack Musa Interview

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video


UMass junior forward Jack Musa chats with Jonny Lazarus about the development of his game in the NCAA, growing up in a hockey family and mentoring his younger brother.

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United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026


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