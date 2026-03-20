The U-Show: Jack Musa Interview
Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video
UMass junior forward Jack Musa chats with Jonny Lazarus about the development of his game in the NCAA, growing up in a hockey family and mentoring his younger brother.
Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics
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