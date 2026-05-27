The U.S. Squad for the @fifa World Cup!
Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Selected to the U.S. Men's National Team Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 - New York City FC
- Canada Soccer Selects Vancouver's NSDC at UBC as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Where Dreams Came True: Second Annual Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner to Represent United States in 2026 FIFA World Cup - New England Revolution
- RSL Academy Advances to 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Quarterfinal Knockout Phase - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Goalkeeper Chris Brady Called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Cristian Roldan Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for FIFA World Cup 2026© - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named to United States Men's National Team FIFA World Cup 2026™ Roster - Charlotte FC
- Sebastian Berhalter Selected to Represent United States in FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Defender Miles Robinson Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Allan Oyirwoth Selected for International Duty - New England Revolution
- Sports Illustrated Stadium Announces Summer Schedule Featuring International Soccer, World-Class Concerts, and Soccer Celebration Watch Parties - Red Bull New York
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road against Orlando City B - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Cedric Teuchert to Leave Club this Summer - St. Louis City SC
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