The Stadium at Tidewater Landing to Host Three Boston Banshees Matches

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of the inaugural Women's Elite Rugby (WER) season, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, home of Rhode Island FC, announced today that it will host the final three regular season matches for the Boston Banshees. The first major event outside of the Ocean State's only professional soccer team to feature inside Rhode Island's premier sports and entertainment venue, the Banshees will kickoff their first match inside The Stadium at Tidewater Landing on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m.

"Bringing Women's Elite Rugby to Downtown Pawtucket sets the tone for what the stadium is all about," said Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "We want to showcase the versatility of the venue and bring the community together. The Boston Banshees put us in a great position to showcase the stadium in a different light and bring new friends and faces together to experience all that Pawtucket, our venue and Rhode Island has to offer."

WER is the first semi-professional women's rugby union league in the United States and its inaugural 13-week regular season runs from March 22 to June 14. The Boston Banshees begin their season at Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Stadium in Quincy before moving to The Stadium at Tidewater Landing for their final three matches of the regular season. Information on tickets can be found at womenseliterugby.us.

Boston Banshees - Matches at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing

Date Time Opponent

Sunday, May 4 4 PM Denver Onyx

Saturday, May 17 2 PM Chicago Tempest

Saturday, May 31 2 PM Bay Area Breakers

"Playing at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing is more than just a game-it's a symbol of progress. It's the recognition that women's rugby has earned its place in world-class arenas," said WER Co-Founder and President Dr. Jessica Hammond-Graf. "We are elated about this partnership as it truly demonstrates as to how, together, we'll continue to raise the bar with every match we play."

The team names, colors and crests for all six inaugural teams were announced on Jan. 29. The Boston Banshees team name is a nod to Boston's rich history of rebellion and elevates boundary-breaking women. A banshee is a female spirit of Irish/ Celtic folklore whose shriek signals impending doom. Banshees are fitting for the city of Boston, given New England's ties to witches, folk-lore and a rich Irish community.

The team crest holds a wailing Banshee in the center signaling the unstoppable force the team will place upon their opponent; a team that will not be silenced, immersed in the colors of Moonlight White, Ghostly Gray, Blood-Moon Red and Midnight.

After the 2022 "Ignite the Change" campaign seeking to professionalize women's rugby in the United States from the former Women's Premier League Rugby player-run and operated amateur league, Women's Elite Rugby was founded and formed. The league announced their official launch in 2024 with their inaugural season starting in March 2025 centering six teams in Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Bay Area and Twin Cities, featuring 180 athletes.

To learn more about the teams and their crests, follow WER on their social media platforms @rugbyevolved or check out the league's website.

