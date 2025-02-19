Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Daouda Peeters

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has acquired midfielder Daouda Peeters and signed the Belgian to a contract through 2026, pending league and federation approval and receipt of his visa.

Peeters joins from Juventus, where he made his Serie A - Italian first division - debut during the 2019-20 season. He also made 64 total appearances for the Juventus Next Gen side, which plays in Serie C, accumulating over 4,000 minutes.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Daouda to the Lights. He's a strong, skillful central midfielder who gives us the profile we're looking for to be successful in Head Coach Antonio Nocerino's system," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He can give us the field coverage and defensive bite in midfield that we need while also being able to progress the ball effectively. We're looking forward to giving him the platform to reach the ceiling of his natural talent here in Las Vegas."

Peeters joined Juventus in 2019 after developing through the academies of Lierse and Club Brugge (in his native Belgium) and Sampdoria (in Italy). With Brugge, he made four appearances in the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League.

During his youth, he made 33 appearances for various Belgian youth national teams from the U-16s through to the U-21s.

He made his Serie A debut on July 29, 2020, coming off from the bench in a 2-0 defeat at Cagliari.

When not with the first team, the Belgian racked up appearances in Serie C with Juventus Next Gen before leaving on loan to Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege. He then went on loan to Serie B team FC Suditrol for the 2023-24 season where he made 19 appearances.

This season, Peeters has made a total of 12 appearances for Juventus Next Gen in the first half of 2024-25, helping the team keep two clean sheets.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

