Oakland Roots Announces New Partnership with McGuire and Hester

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots announces new partnership with McGuire and Hester as the Official Design Build Partner. McGuire and Hester is a heavy civil site work and landscape contractor headquartered in Oakland, California.

"From our international-size Coliseum pitch to our community mini-pitches at Longfellow Fields, McGuire and Hester is a trusted partner," said Andrea Lepore, VP of Brand Partnerships at Oakland Roots Sports Club.

McGuire & Hester has been integral to the Roots' return to Oakland by leading the field construction for the new pitch at the Coliseum. Together, McGuire & Hester and the Oakland Roots have built a strong partnership for the 2025 Season.

"Partnering with the Roots allows us to support a team that shares our passion for Oakland, the greater Bay Area, and the communities that make it special. Oakland has long deserved the return of a professional team that embodies its resilience, heart, and deep community pride. The Roots bring new energy and opportunity to the city, and we're proud to support them as they continue to grow and inspire." said Brock Grunt, President of McGuire and Hester

McGuire and Hester is honored to play a role in bringing the Oakland Roots back to their home city. Our mission-'Together We Build Things Right'-resonates with the club's dedication to its fans, players, and the Oakland community. We look forward to growing this partnership and seeing the impact of our collective efforts on and off the field.

