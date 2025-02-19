Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Ventura County FC
February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvVCFC
Gates: 1 p.m.
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
*Tickets to this preseason match are included in all Full Season Membership Packages
Strive for 45 3K Fun Run/Walk Presented by UC Davis Health
What: 3K Fun Run & Walk
When: Saturday, February 22, at 11:30 a.m. (Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m.)
Where: Heart Health Park
Who: Open to all ages
Ticket includes: Strive for 45 Fun Run, admission to the preseason friendly, and Meet the Team. Purchase Fun Run Ticket Package>>
Season Ticket Members: Purchase a $10 Strive for 45 3K add-on through your SeatGeek Account Manager or by calling the ticket office at 916-307-6100.
MEET THE TEAM
Don't forget to join us for Meet the Team following the match! Fans will have the opportunity to meet this year's players and coaches at a special Meet the Team event, giving Indomitable Members and ticket holders the opportunity to meet and interact with players face-to-face, hear from the club's coaching staff, and more. Attendance is open only to those who attend the match.
MOBILE TICKETING
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.
BROADCAST
This preseason friendly vs. Ventura County FC will not be available on broadcast or stream.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
This Weekend's Food Trucks:
It's Nacho Truck, CA Street Tacos, Hefty Gyros
Now serving at the Local Craft Brew Bar:
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgating is not permitted at this weekend's match.
