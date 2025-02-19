Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Ventura County FC

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvVCFC

Gates: 1 p.m.

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

*Tickets to this preseason match are included in all Full Season Membership Packages

Strive for 45 3K Fun Run/Walk Presented by UC Davis Health

What: 3K Fun Run & Walk

When: Saturday, February 22, at 11:30 a.m. (Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m.)

Where: Heart Health Park

Who: Open to all ages

Ticket includes: Strive for 45 Fun Run, admission to the preseason friendly, and Meet the Team. Purchase Fun Run Ticket Package>>

Season Ticket Members: Purchase a $10 Strive for 45 3K add-on through your SeatGeek Account Manager or by calling the ticket office at 916-307-6100.

MEET THE TEAM

Don't forget to join us for Meet the Team following the match! Fans will have the opportunity to meet this year's players and coaches at a special Meet the Team event, giving Indomitable Members and ticket holders the opportunity to meet and interact with players face-to-face, hear from the club's coaching staff, and more. Attendance is open only to those who attend the match.

MOBILE TICKETING

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

BROADCAST

This preseason friendly vs. Ventura County FC will not be available on broadcast or stream.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

It's Nacho Truck, CA Street Tacos, Hefty Gyros

Now serving at the Local Craft Brew Bar:

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgating is not permitted at this weekend's match.

