Hounds' Garner, Rudy Honored with Front Office Awards

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Each season, the USL Championship honors front office members who significantly impact their organizations with the Front Office Starting XI awards. And once again in 2024, members of the Riverhounds' staff were recognized as the best in their field.

This year's Starting XI recognized the Pittsburgh Riverhounds by naming Team President Jeff Garner as the recipient in the Leadership category, and Senior Director of Ticketing Nicole Rudy was honored in the Ticketing category. Garner, who became the Hounds' President during the 2022 season, was honored for the first time, while Rudy earned the Ticketing award for the second consecutive year of her three full seasons with the organization.

For the first time, the league office selected the nominees for the 2024 awards across 11 categories, while the individual teams remained responsible for the voting, as they had been previously. This honor reflects the Riverhounds' outstanding performance in the front office, highlighting significant achievements that have spurred the club's growth.

"The USL Starting XI Leadership Award is truly a reflection of the incredible dedication and hard work of our ownership, staff, players, coaches, partners and fans," Garner said. "Over the past two years, we've built something special together, and this recognition belongs to all of them. Success in leadership is about surrounding yourself with great people, and I'm fortunate to work alongside an amazing team that is committed to growing the game and making a lasting impact in Pittsburgh."

The Riverhounds' Ticketing Department introduced new initiatives in 2024, including two-year season ticket plans designed to help establish a longer-lasting base. The Riverhounds averaged 5,048 fans per game last season, achieving 101 percent of their seating capacity.

"It is a huge honor to be considered among the top with such a great group, the best there are. Some of the people I was nominated against are people I admire and look up to," Rudy said. "To do it two times in a row wasn't something I thought would be possible, but I am grateful for the work that we are doing here, and the growth is being recognized among the league. The growth would not be possible without my staff."

This season marks the second consecutive year the Riverhounds won two awards out of the 11 categories, as the team was honored in both Ticketing and PR/Communications for 2023.

The club is incredibly proud of Garner and Rudy for their dedication and the positive impact they have had on its growth. With strong leadership and passionate fan support, the Riverhounds continue to build momentum off the field as they look toward the future.

