United Soccer League Announces Second Year of USL Pro Preseason Residency Program

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla.  - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced the second year of the USL Pro Preseason Residency (PPR) Program as part of its signature  coaching development program, USL Forward. Following a successful pilot in 2024 - where three participants earned promotions or advanced to new roles - the program continues to support emerging talent within the USL ecosystem.

Four coaches have been selected for the 2025 PPR Program: San Antonio FC Academy Coach Camilo Botero, Kings Hammer FC's Tony Awor (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Pleasanton RAGE's Sarah Fawcett (Spokane Zephyr FC) and East Atlanta FC's Jennifer Kirby (Tampa Bay Sun FC).

This year's group brings extensive scouting and player development experience across USL pre-professional leagues, including USL League Two, the USL W League and USL Academy. Three of the four have also worked in youth-to-pro pathways across the U.S., U.K. and Australia, adding a global perspective to the program.

"Our pre-professional platforms continue to serve as a proving ground not only for the next generation of players, but also coaches,"  said the USL's VP DEI & Community Impact Dr. Christopher Busey. "At the USL, we are excited to continue our investment in the identification and continuous professional development of coaches who play a role in shaping the current and next generation of USL players, and the soccer landscape more broadly."

A key focus of USL Forward is increasing participation in technical staff positions by investing in underrepresented coaching talent. This year, in addition to USL Championship and League One clubs, two USL Super League teams -- Tampa Bay Sun FC and Spokane Zephyr FC -- are hosting Resident Coaches, demonstrating their commitment to developing future women leaders in soccer.

Of the five participants in the inaugural season, two -- Greenville Triumph SC's Julie Carlson and Oakland Roots SC's Joseph Nane -- were promoted to first team assistant coaches in 2024. Another, Lauryn Hutchinson was named head coach of the VCU women's soccer team after serving as a Homegrown Resident with the Richmond Kickers. All five 2024 PPR participants helped their respective clubs advance to the postseason.

The USL PPR Program provides immersive, hands-on coaching experience in professional environments, working alongside head coaches and technical staff. The program consists of three phases: an initial residency with USL professional clubs, ongoing learning and development touchpoints throughout the year, and a final capstone phase where participants visit USL's corporate headquarters to meet with league executives and present their professional portfolios of their development throughout the year.

Coaches selected for the program fall into three categories -- Traveling Resident, Homegrown Resident, and Player-to-Coach Resident -- reflecting different pathways available within the initiative. 

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.