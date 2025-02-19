Centreville Bank Proudly Opens Its Newest Branch in Pawtucket Alongside Rhode Island FC Team Events Center

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Pawtucket, R.I. - Centreville Bank is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch at 175 Main Street in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. A grand opening event will be held with Rhode Island FC on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. This new location reflects Centreville Bank's commitment to supporting the Pawtucket community and providing innovative and accessible banking services to customers.

Conveniently located next to the Rhode Island Football Club (RIFC) headquarters, and the Ocean State club's new Team Events Center, this state-of-the-art branch will feature cutting-edge banking technology, including an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) for enhanced self-service options and extended banking hours. Additionally, the branch will offer bilingual representatives fluent in Spanish, Creole, Portuguese, and English, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of Pawtucket's vibrant community.

"Our expansion into Pawtucket is a milestone in our growth strategy and a testament to our mission to provide exceptional banking services in every Rhode Island county," said Hal Horvat, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Centreville Bank. "We are thrilled to open a branch in this dynamic location and to work alongside the Rhode Island Football Club to further strengthen our ties to the community."

The branch's location next to RIFC headquarters and the new Team Events Center symbolizes the alignment of two organizations, as Centreville Bank is the exclusive banking partner of Rhode Island FC, the Ocean State's only professional soccer team. "We are delighted to welcome Centreville Bank to Main Street, right next to our Headquarters and Team Events Center," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Their presence will undoubtedly contribute to the revitalization of this area and provide vital financial services to the community. We look forward to a strong partnership as we work together to support Pawtucket's growth."

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with remarks from Pawtucket Mayor, Donald R. Grebien, RIFC President David Peart and Centreville Bank President and CEO Hal Horvat. Centreville Bank will also present the Pawtucket YMCA/Pawtucket Public Library with a charitable foundation grant. There will be opportunities for the public to explore the new bank branch and the RIFC Team Events Center. Yonatan De La Cruz Mota will manage the Centreville Bank Pawtucket branch. Yonatan, an industry veteran has a track record of leading branch teams as a banking and finance professional.

For more information about Centreville Bank and the grand opening visit www.centrevillebank.com/Pawtucket.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 19, 2025

Centreville Bank Proudly Opens Its Newest Branch in Pawtucket Alongside Rhode Island FC Team Events Center - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.