Midfielder Allen Gavilanes Returns to Miami FC

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced the return of midfielder Allen Gavilanes. The club has re-signed Allen Gavilanes for the 2025 USL Championship season.

Gavilanes signed with Miami for the 2024 season, making his USL Championship debut with the team. This past season, Gavilanes had 33 appearances in which he played 2,570 minutes. The midfielder tallied five goals and two assists, having the second most goals scored for the team that season.

Gavilanes played in USL League One for Greenville Triumph SC from 2021 to 2023. Following his three seasons in South Carolina, with a particularly successful 2022 season, Gavilanes was a key addition to the Miami FC midfield.

During his time with Greenville, the midfielder made 92 appearances and played 6,105 minutes. He scored eight goals and 18 assists, taking the team to the playoffs three seasons in a row. During his inaugural season with Greenville, he was named Rookie of the Year.

"I'm excited to be back and ready to get it started on March 8th at home," said Gavilanes on his return for the 2025 season.

Prior to his professional career, Gavilanes attended Marist College in New York where he played for three seasons. In his college career, he tallied 20 goals and 20 assists within 54 matches. The red fox was voted for MAAC Rookie of the Year, MAAC All-Rookie Team, 2017 MAAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2018 All-East Second Team, two-time MAAC All-Academic Team, and three-time MAAC All-First Team.

