The Kids Are Taking over NextGen 2024-25

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds are thrilled to announce the 2025 NextGen Game will take place on Sunday, February 23rd, when the Hounds host the Owen Sound Attack at 2:07 PM!

This family-friendly event gives kids aged 8-16 a unique opportunity to step into the action and work alongside Greyhounds staff in both hockey and business operations. It's a chance to experience what it's like to be a part of the team!

From Jr. Coach and Equipment Manager to Radio Broadcaster, PA Announcer, Game Day Manager, and more, young fans will shadow and learn from staff members, becoming part of the excitement on this special day.

This event is designed to introduce local youth to the sports industry and give them a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating a memorable game day at GFL Memorial Gardens.

SELECTION DETAILS:

Kids chosen for these exciting roles will receive two (2) game tickets for their family.

HOW TO APPLY:

1. Complete the application form .

2. Parents must also submit a video application (2 minutes or less) of their child explaining why they're the perfect fit for their selected position.

Upload videos to: https://www.dropbox.com/request/VGtYK8hdWQ5OyfHM5sSn

Important Notes:

- Applications are due by 11:59 PM on Sunday, February 9th.

- Kids may apply for only one position, so please choose carefully.

- Only those selected will be contacted.

AVAILABLE ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Jr. Coach (1 Spot)

- Join the coaches for the pre-game player meeting.

- Announce the starting lineup in the dressing room.

- Be on the bench during warm-ups, the anthem, and pre-game ceremonies.

Jr. Equipment Manager (1 Spot)

- Help prepare the dressing room for game day.

- Assist the Equipment Manager during warm-ups and as needed.

- Stand on the bench for pre-game ceremonies.

Jr. Radio Broadcaster (1 Spot)

- Join the radio broadcast team live during the game.

- Participate in a pre-game or intermission interview.

- Learn the ins and outs of sports broadcasting.

Jr. PA Announcer (1 Spot)

- Announce the Greyhounds as they hit the ice.

- Make in-game announcements, including goal calls.

- Announce the Three Stars of the Game.

Jr. DJ (1 Spot)

- Help choose and play music during the game.

- Tour the Control Room and game operations area.

Jr. Game Day Manager (1 Spot)

- Assist with game day presentations and activities.

- Help set up events for the day.

- Tour all three levels of GFL Memorial Gardens. (Helmet required)

Jr. In-Game Host (1 Spot)

- Assist with fan activations during the game.

- Read promotions and help with intermission activities. (Helmet required)

We can't wait to see our future stars shine! Apply now!

To apply please complete the form located in our story on soogreyhounds.com

