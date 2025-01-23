Rangers Host Attack as Owen Sound Strolls into Kitchener for 80s Night

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers prepare to host the Owen Sound Attack for the second time this season on Friday for the club's 80s-themed night. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

Promotion:

It's time to rock and roll, RTown! On Friday night, the Rangers welcome a blast from the past to the most iconic decade of music of the 80s. Dress in your best 80s gear - leg warmers, bright colours, and big hair, and get ready for a night filled with classic hits, retro fun, and thrilling hockey action. Grab your friends, relive the glory days, and cheer on the Rangers in true 80s fashion!

Tonight's game will be brought to you by Flair Airlines.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

It's been nearly two months since the Rangers and Attack last met on November 29th, 2024. In that matchup, 11 goals were scored with the Blueshirts coming out on top at The Aud, 6-5. Andrew Vermeulen registered a three-point effort (1G, 2A) while Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) and Adrian Misaljevic piled on two goals each. Luca Romano would also find the back of the net for his 14th of the season, starting the three-goal comeback in the third period for Kitchener. Trailing 5-3 in the final frame, starting with Romano, the Blueshirts converted on three straight power play opportunities to win the game, 6-5. In the Rangers net, Jason Schaubel turned aside 26 of 31 shots faced, earning his fourth career OHL victory.

Over the Years:

Friday's meeting is just the fourth of eight matchups between the two clubs this season, with Kitchener going 2-0-1-0 against Owen Sound thus far - recording at least a point in all three games. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Rangers went 5-3-0-0 against the Attack and held a 21-11-4-1 record in the last five years when facing Owen Sound. At The Aud, Kitchener boasts a 10-7-1-0 record against Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (31-9-3-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Rangers earned their first win against the rival London Knights on Tuesday, 5-2. Nearing a scoreless first period, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) opened the scoring for Kitchener with his fourth goal tally of the season. Cameron Mercer carried the momentum early into the second frame, capitalizing on a 2-on-1 short-handed chance to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. After London would rally to tie the game at two apiece, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Tanner Lam, and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) would push back with three unanswered goals to solidify a Rangers win. In the crease, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons was sensational, earning the first star of the game as he made 28 saves and posted an impressive .933 save percentage.

Kitchener had three power-play chances against London, going 1-for-3 on the man advantage. On the season, the team has a power play conversion percentage of 21.5%. Conversely, the Knights had four chances while being up a man, but failed to do any damage, going 0-for-4 on the night. With the strong play on the penalty kill, the Rangers are operating the units at a league-leading 85.9% through 44 games.

Rangers to Watch

Luca Romano has scored at least once in all three games against Owen Sound in the 2024-25 campaign. Specifically, Romano has found the back of the net four times with a five-point total (4G, 1A) in three meetings with the Attack this year. Romano recently represented Team West at the 2024 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, scoring a goal, registering a plus-two rating, and four shots on goal. Taking a step in his sophomore season, Romano sits fourth on the team in goals (16) and points (33).

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) has been a point-per-game producer for the Rangers this season, tied for the team lead in goals (19) and sitting second in points (40). Swick has played in two of three games against Owen Sound this year, recording a goal and two assists for a three-point total. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games and will be looking to add to this season's total on Friday.

Tanner Lam has found success against Owen Sound this season, registering one goal and four assists for a total of five points in three appearances. More recently, Lam has been productive with three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games. Overall, he boasts a 9-22-31 stat line in 43 games played this season. Given his track record against the Attack and his recent production, Lam is a player to watch on Friday.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (13-25-2-3)

Ninth in the Western Conference, 18th in the OHL

The Attack had their two-game win streak snapped on Wednesday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound. Hosting the Barrie Colts, the Attack dropped a close 3-2 decision. With the game tied 1-1 early in the middle frame, Barrie took control of the game by scoring two power-play goals in a six-minute window. Pierce Mbuyi would bring Owen Sound within one before the period came to a close, but no goals were scored in the third, resulting in a 3-2 final. In net for the Attack was Carter George who made 29 saves and posted a .906 save percentage despite the loss.

Owen Sound had four chances on the power play, scoring on 1-of-4 opportunities in the contest. On the other end of the ice, Barrie also was granted four tries on the man advantage, burying two markers in the second period. After 43 games played, the Attack has just a 13% success rate on the power play and has a 78.7% penalty kill percentage.

Next up on the schedule after their visit to Kitchener, Owen Sound travels back home to the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre to kick off a four-game homestand against the Sarnia Sting on Saturday.

Attack to Watch:

Bruce McDonald has caught fire as of late, currently riding a four-game point streak in which the forward has one goal and four assists for a five-point total. More recently, against the Colts on Wednesday, McDonald earned the second star of the game after a two-assist night. McDonald is tied for third on the team in assists (14) and tied for fourth in the points department (20) through 42 games. His recent surge makes him a player to be on the lookout for at The Aud.

Landen Hookey leads the Attack in goals (18), assists (21), and points (39) by a wide margin. The veteran forward has six points (4G, 2A) in his last six games and has recorded at least a point in all three games against Kitchener this season. Over those three appearances, Hookey has one goal and three assists for four points - making him a player to watch on Friday.

Tristan Delisle has four points (1G, 3A) in three meetings with Kitchener this season. Though he has gone scoreless in his last four games, the winger has had a career-best year with the Attack in his first season with the club. His 14 assists are tied for third-most on Owen Sound, also marking the most in a season for the forward, while his 21-point total is knotted for the second most on the club this season.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack have one player who has been drafted into the NHL. Goaltender Carter George was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Friday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After hosting Owen Sound for 80s night on Friday, the East Avenue Blue will have a quick turnaround, travelling to Erie to face the Otters on Saturday, January 25th for their first contest of a five-game road trip. The Rangers will then trek on to Sault Ste. Marie for their final matchup with the Greyhounds on Wednesday, January 29th. The puck drop against the Otters is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.

