AJ Spellacy Signs Entry Level Deal with Chicago Blackhawks

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to recognize AJ Spellacy has been signed to an Entry Level Contract by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Spellacy, 18, has posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 40 games with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign. Serving as alternate captain for the first time, he is just three assists shy of tying his career-high (17) set last season with Windsor.

A native of Cleveland, OH, Spellacy has compiled 80 points (39G, 41A) in 154 OHL regular-season games with the Spitfires from 2022-25. He tallied OHL career highs in games played (67), goals (21), assists (17) and points (38) with Windsor during the 2023-24 season. His 24 goals ranked fourth among all team skaters, while his 38 points shared fifth on the club. Internationally, Spellacy helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one assist in five games.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

