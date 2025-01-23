Faulkner Scores, Adds Two Assists as Petes Sweep Season Series against Spirit

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes celebrate a goal vs. the Saginaw Spirit

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Claus Andersen) Peterborough Petes celebrate a goal vs. the Saginaw Spirit(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Claus Andersen)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 23, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Saginaw Spirit at the PMC in front of their 13th sell-out of the season for Hawaiian Beach Night presented by Trent University. The Petes battled back from a 3-0 deficit and won the game by a score of 8-6.

Braydon McCallum led the way for the Petes with two goals and an assist, while Brennan Faulkner had a goal and two assists. Martin Matejicek (2G), Aiden Young (1G, 1A), and Jonathan Melee (1G, 1A) all had two-point nights, as Genc Ula rounded out the scoring with his second of the year. Rio Kaiser (first OHL point), Caden Taylor, and Colin Fitzgerald all had an assist in the game. Zach Bowen earned his fourth win of the year, making 24 saves in the process.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Saginaw Goal (17:48) - Kristian Epperson (18), Assists - Michael Misa (39), Ethan Weir (2)

Saginaw Goal (3:13) - Michael Misa (38), Assist - Kristian Epperson (35)

Saginaw Goal (9:40) - Brody Najim (2), Assists - Michael Misa (40), Xander Velliaris (4)

Peterborough Goal (16:22) - Aiden Young (11), Assist - Brennan Faulker (8)

Peterborough Goal (19:34) - Jonathan Melee (16), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (9)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:40) - Braydon McCallum (4), Assist - Caden Taylor (11)

Saginaw Goal (12:24) - Hayden Barch (1), Assists - Carson Harmer (14), Dimian Zhilkin (12)

Peterborough Goal (14:04) - Martin Matejicek (6), Assists - Braydon McCallum (13), Zach Bowen (1)

Peterborough Goal (19:20) - Genc Ula (2), Unassisted

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:03) - Brennan Faulkner (3), Assist - Rio Kaiser (1)

Peterborough Goal (5:58) - Martin Matejicek (7), Assists - Aiden Young (12), Colin Fitzgerald (14)

Saginaw Goal (15:48) - Jacob Cloutier (13), Assists - Zayne Parekh (36), Michael Misa (41)

Saginaw Goal (16:24) - Dimian Zhilkin (7), Assists - Kristian Epperson (36), Jacob Cloutier (19)

Peterborough Empty Net Goal (17:33) - Braydon McCallum (5), Assist - Jonathan Melee (7)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 24, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.