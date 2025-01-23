Friday Night Faceoff: McGowan's Return a Big Boost for Frontenacs

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs have clearly signalled their intent to go all-in for an OHL championship in 2025, evidenced by the big trade deadline additions of Joey Willis, Ethan Hay and Will Bishop from the Saginaw Spirit earlier this month.

There's another deadline addition paying dividends in Kingston, and this one didn't come via trade.

Missing a month to injury, third-year defenceman Maleek McGowan slotted back into the Frontenacs' lineup on Jan. 17th, and his involved, heavy-hitting presence has been felt in a big way. The former 10th round pick in 2021 sniped a shorthanded goal and was a plus-3 in his return to the lineup, he picked up an assist in his second game back last Sunday and he drew high praise from head coach Troy Mann in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Ottawa 67's.

"What a presence back there," said Mann, who is in his second season behind the Kingston bench after a lengthy tenure in the American Hockey League. "You put him back in there and give him 20 minutes a night and with his foot speed and stick detail he makes a huge difference."

McGowan, who is quiet and reserved off the ice, has put together 15 points (6-19-15) over 33 games this season along with a plus/minus rating of plus-12. He collected 17 points (2-15-17) in his first full season in 2023-24, appearing in 63 games.

"He's got a real ability to kill plays whether that's on the penalty kill or at five-on-five," continued Mann. "I can't say enough about the season he's had and hopefully he's opening some eyes with some NHL teams - that's what we're hoping."

McGowan, from Toronto, isn't the biggest body at 6-foot and 190Ibs., but he's developed a reputation for delivering big hits both along the boards and in open ice, keeping the opposition alert to his presence when he's on the ice. He finished third in the Eastern Conference in last year's OHL Coaches Poll under the "Best Body Checker" category.

McGowan had the opportunity to compete internationally this past summer, winning the 2024 Challenger Series Championship while representing Jamaica. The showcase featured games against both Puerto Rico and Lebanon.

The 19-year-old has carved out a steady role on Kingston's blueline, one that also includes NHL Draft picks in Quinton Burns (St. Louis) and Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh).

McGowan and the Frontenacs enter a Friday Night Faceoff matchup at home to the Saginaw Spirit one point back of the Oshawa Generals for first place in the East Division. See the game streaming for free at 7:00pm on OHL Live, YouTube, X and Facebook!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.