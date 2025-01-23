Game Preveiw: Spirit at Peterborough Petes

January 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough, Ont. - ¬â¹ The Saginaw Spirit (22-18-1-0) visit the Peterborough Petes (10-26-2-5) on Thursday, January 23rd at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, January 18th where they defeated the Guelph Storm 6-2. Zayne Parekh scored three goals and tallied two assists, while Michael Misa picked up two goals and an assist in Saginaw's sixth victory of the last seven games.

Peterborough last played on Saturday, January 18th where they fell to the Erie Otters 5-1. Martin Matejicek scored the lone goal for the Petes.

This Season:

Saginaw and Peterborough have faced off once so far this season with the Petes coming out on top 2-1. Former Pete James Guo scored the lone goal for the Spirit 3:35 into the first period. The Petes answered later in the period as Francis Parish tied the game. At 17:35 of the third period, Carson Cameron scored the game-winning goal for Peterborough to secure the 2-1 victory.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a seven-game point streak. In that span Misa has tallied seven goals and seven assists. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is coming off a five-point performance against Guelph to secure the franchise's all-time scoring lead among defensemen (184 points). His last three games have seen an explosion for eight points (4G, 4A). Rookie Carson Harmer has recorded a point in ten of his last 11 games. Harmer is currently leading OHL rookies in goals scored with 17. Kaeden Johnston and Graydon Jones return to their hometown on Thursday night as Saginaw's lone Peterborough natives.

Carson Cameron has been productive for the Petes this season, with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. He scored the game winning goal against Saginaw during Peterborough's November visit to the Dow Event Center. Jonathan Melee is leading the Petes in goals this season with 15. Melee has scored a goal in four of his last six games. Former Spirit first-round pick Aiden Young is tied for the team lead in points with 21. In 40 games during his sophomore season, Young has tallied ten goals and 11 assists. The Petes also acquired overage forward Brady Stonehouse in a trade with the Ottawa 67's earlier this month. The Edmonton Oilers free agent signee has a goal and an assist in five games with the Petes.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Peterborough's NHL Drafted/Signed Players:

Brady Stonehouse (EDM, FA)

