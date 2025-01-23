CHL Reveals Jersey Design Contest Schedule on CHL TV

TORONTO, ON - As part of a partnership with Real Canadian Superstore and Real Atlantic Superstore, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - are proud to share that all game nights dedicated to the Jersey Design contest will be available to fans as a 'freeview' on CHL TV (see full schedule below or by visiting jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca). The next two game nights are set to be hosted by the WHL's Calgary Hitmen and QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders this Sunday (January 26).

Now in its fourth iteration, the Jersey Design contest returns this season with the addition of six Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) clubs participating in this year's program with Real Atlantic Superstore. The Jersey Design contest provides fans aged 16 or younger in the 31 participating WHL, OHL, and QMJHL markets with an opportunity to create a unique jersey design for their favourite CHL team and to see it worn by that CHL Club. In addition to enjoying a VIP experience for them and their family on a game night, each contest winner in the 31 participating markets will receive a team-autographed jersey of their design as a keepsake.

With all 31 winners of the Jersey Design contest having been identified this past November, fans from across Canada are now invited to join along as the winning design for each participating club is revealed during their dedicated game night, which can be streamed live for free on CHL TV. Once a participating club has worn its unique jersey on its dedicated game night, they will then auction off the jerseys with all the proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity.

Since the program began in March 2021, the CHL, Real Canadian Superstore, and Real Atlantic Superstore have raised over $600,000 for President's Choice Children's Charity. This independent, registered Canadian charity aims to remove hunger as a barrier to a happy life and educate children about food and nutrition. During the 2023-24 campaign, more than $220,000 was raised through the jersey auctions of last year's designs.

This season, the CHL clubs participating in this program are the Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Brampton Steelheads (OHL), Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Calgary Hitmen (WHL), Cape-Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL), Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL), Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL), London Knights (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), Niagara IceDogs (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL), Ottawa 67's (OHL), Peterborough Petes (OHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Prince George Cougars (WHL), Red Deer Rebels (WHL), Regina Pats (WHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), Saskatoon Blades (WHL), Sarnia Sting (OHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Victoria Royals (WHL) and Windsor Spitfires (OHL).

In order to gain access to these free regular-season games on CHL TV, fans simply need to either log in or create a free account on CHL TV. CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

2025 Jersey Design Freeview Schedule on CHL TV

Sun., Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m. AT - Rimouski Océanic vs. Charlottetown Islanders

Sun., Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m. MT - Red Deer Rebels vs. Calgary Hitmen

Sat. Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m. MT - Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Sat. Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m. PT - Tri-City Americans vs. Prince George Cougars

Tues. Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. PT - Kelowna Rockets vs. Victoria Royals

Fri. Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT - Saskatoon Blades vs. Brandon Wheat Kings

Fri. Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. MT - Swift Current Broncos vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Fri. Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. MT - Moose Jaw Warriors vs. Red Deer Rebels

Sat. Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. AT - Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Saint John Sea Dogs

Sat. Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT - Regina Pats vs. Saskatoon Blades

Sat. Feb. 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET - Brampton Steelheads vs. Oshawa Generals

Sat. Feb. 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET - Soo Greyhounds vs. Sarnia Sting

Sat. Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET - North Bay Battalion vs. Barrie Colts

Sun. Feb. 16 at 3:00 p.m. AT - Charlottetown Islanders vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Thu. Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m. AT - Victoriaville Tigres vs. Cape Breton Eagles

Fri. Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers

Fri. Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT - Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Prince Albert Raiders

Sat. Mar. 1 at 7:00 p.m. AT - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs. Moncton Wildcats

Sat. Mar. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Peterborough Petes vs. Brantford Bulldogs

Sat. Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. CT - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Regina Pats

Sun. Mar. 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET - Windsor Spitfires vs. Ottawa 67's

Fri. Mar. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET - North Bay Battalion vs. Brampton Steelheads

Fri. Mar. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT - Regina Pats vs. Moose Jaw Warriors

Sun. Mar. 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET - Kingston Frontenacs vs. Niagara IceDogs

Tue. Mar. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Guelph Storm vs. London Knights

Wed. Mar. 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET - Brampton Steelheads vs. Peterborough Petes

Thu. Mar. 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET - Soo Greyhounds vs. Windsor Spitfires

Fri. Mar. 14 at 7:05 p.m. ET - Brantford Bulldogs vs. Sudbury Wolves

Sat. Mar. 22 at 3:00 p.m. AT - Charlottetown Islanders vs. Halifax Mooseheads

