The Emeralds Lose Back-to-Back Games

On a simple box score, there's always one box that you want to stay at zero; errors.

But, for the Emeralds, that was not the case.

Eugene committed five errors throughout the entire game which costed them five out of the nine total runs.

The Eugene Emeralds lost game three of the six-game series against the Spokane Indians. They now move to 13-10 and still remain in first place in the Northwest League.

Spokane started the game with two runs once catcher Braxton Fulford reached on a throwing error by Aeverson Arteaga, bringing Adael Amador, the Colorado Rockies' No. 3 prospect, home. Designated Hitter Jordan Beck hit an RBI single to right field that caused Fulford to cross the plate for the lead.

An inning later, Amador reached first on a Fielder's Choice. After stealing third and an error by Edison Mora, Spokane had its' third run of the game.

At the top of the fourth, the errors continued to create opportunities for the Indians to score. Two infield errors led to three more runs for Spoke to build a 6-0 lead.

The pattern continued the following inning as the fifth Emeralds' error led to the seventh run for Spokane.

Spokane's right-handed pitcher Jarrod Cande had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Luis Toribio ended it once he hit a single to center field, but the Emeralds weren't able to capitalize off of it.

The Indians continued to add to the damage by adding two more runs with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Benny Montgomery and Amador in the top of the seventh for a 9-0 lead.

Eugene got its first runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning following a two-run home run by Luis Toribio, his team-leading fifth home run of the season.

Aeverson Arteaga built off of Toribio's momentum with his own two-run home run to decrease the deficit in the bottom of the eighth, but it wasn't enough to win the game.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back from the back-to-back losses during game four on Cinco de Mayo. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:35 pm.

