Dust Devils Dish Out Double Digit Runs, Demolish AquaSox

The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-12) put their formula of big two-out hits and great pitching on full display Thursday night, in an 11-1 thrashing of the Everett AquaSox (11-12) at Funko Field that gave the Dust Devils their fourth straight win.

Tri-City got on the board in a big way in the 2nd inning, scoring five runs in a major two-out rally. 2B Osmy Gregorio drew a walk, and 3B Casey Dana and C Gustavo Campero followed with singles to load the bases. SS Arol Vera then blooped a single into right center, scoring Gregorio and Dana for a 2-0 lead.

DH Adrian Placencia came up and chopped a ball down the third base line. Everett starter Reid VanScoter (2-2) fielded the ball and threw to first. His throw came into the baseline, with Placencia running through a tag attempt by AquaSox 1B Tyler Locklear and knocking the ball out for an infield single. The hit scored Campero, making it 3-0 Dust Devils. After a wild pitch moved Vera and Placencia into scoring position, CF Joe Stewart laced a two-run single to left to score them both for a 5-0 advantage.

Tri-City added two more, again with two out, in the 3rd inning. LF Alexander Ramirez led off the inning with a single to left, moving up to second on a groundout. Dana came through for the second time in as many innings, singling to center to score Ramirez and give the Dust Devils a 6-0 lead. Campero followed him with a double to left, plating Dana and making it 7-0.

Connor Van Scoyoc (1-2), meanwhile, moved along without issue for the Dust Devils, striking out four in his first four innings of work and holding Everett off the scoreboard. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native gave up a run in the 5th but limited further damage, getting his first win at the High-A level. Van Scoyoc went six innings, giving up the lone run on six hits, striking out nine and walking two.

The visiting nine put the finishing touches on their win in the 6th inning when 1B Christian Sepulveda lined a 3-run homer off the videoboard in left-center, scoring Vera and Stewart ahead of him. Sepulveda's second homer of 2023 gave Tri-City a 10-1 lead and took any wind out of the sails of an AquaSox comeback. Relievers Chase Chaney, Nick Mondak and Jake Smith all threw a scoreless inning for the Dust Devils to finish the game out.

Placencia added another two-out RBI hit in the 7th, a single that scored Dana for the final 11-1 margin. Tri-City set season highs with both their 11 runs and 14 hits on the night, going 8 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Everett went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Individually, eight Dust Devils scored runs in the game and six had multi-hit games. Arol Vera led the hit barrage, going 3 for 6 with 2 RBI, while Casey Dana scored three runs and reached base four times (two singles, two walks). Adrian Placencia and Joe Stewart each drove in two runs and reached base three times, and Alexander Ramirez and Gustavo Campero both had two hits and scored a run.

Tri-City will attempt to extend their longest winning streak of the young season in game four of their series with Everett, scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Friday afternoon at Funko Field. Righty Caden Dana (0-0, 1.80) is slated to start for the Dust Devils, with lefty Raul Alcantara (0-0, 8.38) getting the nod for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage is scheduled to begin with the pregame show at 12:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app. Heavy rain is in the forecast, though, causing possible schedule issues. Any updates on the status for Friday's game will be disseminated via the team's social media pages (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

Following the series in Everett, the Dust Devils return home for a two-week homestand beginning Tuesday, May 9th, against the Eugene Emeralds. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with 21 oz. Coke products for $2 all night.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand are on sale, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

