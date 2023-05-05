May 5th Game Rained Out

Due to inclement weather, today's game on May 5th has been rained out and will be rescheduled. Your tickets will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game.

This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6. Game one will start at 5:00 PM and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

Your game ticket for Saturday will get you into both games. The Funko Friday giveaway will also be given on Saturday.

You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one.

Vouchers must be redeemed prior to the game you wish to attend and are subject to availability.

