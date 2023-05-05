Macko Sharp But C's Fall 4-3

May 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The C's got five strong innings from MLB.com's #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko but the Hillsboro Hops (D-Backs) managed to edge Vancouver 4-3 at Ron Tonkin Field Thursday night.

Macko, 22, was perfect for his first two innings - five of his six strikeouts came in those frames - and faced the minimum through three after erasing a lead-off hit batsman with a double play. He then stranded a pair of one-out walks to keep the Hops scoreless.

Hillsboro starter Dylan Ray was just as good for his first four innings until the Canadians got to him for a run in the top of the fifth. #15 Blue Jays prospect Dasan Brown legged out an infield single, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored when Garrett Spain lifted a ball to right field for a sacrifice fly.

With a 1-0 lead to protect, Macko returned to the slope in the fifth. He walked the first batter on five pitches then watched a bunt roll up the first base line that stopped on the chalk for Hillsboro's first hit. Another single followed to load the bases and consecutive ground outs brought home two runs to give the Baby Snakes their first lead of the series.

Their lead wouldn't last long. Devonte Brown - one night removed from a three-hit, six-RBI game - singled to start the sixth. #8 Blue Jays prospect Cade Doughty singled then Rainer Nunez hit a sharp ground ball up the middle that went off the outstretched glove of the second baseman and into shallow right centerfield to score Brown from second and tie the game 2-2.

That bounced Ray from the game and brought Gerald Ogando (W, 1-0) in from the bullpen with two on and no outs. The Hops turned a double play then got an inning-ending groundout to end the threat and keep the game tied, which proved to be the difference after Jesus Valdez homered off Eric Pardinho (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2 Hillsboro.

Vancouver came within a run after Dasan was hit by a pitch, got to second on an errant pick-off throw and scored on Spain's RBI single, but the Hops managed to hold off the C's in the eighth and ninth to win 4-3.

Spain and Devonte led the offense with two hits. Cooper Benson and Mason Fluharty each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

The Canadians will look to get back in the win column on Friday night. Southpaw Trenton Wallace gets the nod for the C's opposite Hillsboro lefty Spencer Giesting. First pitch from Ron Tonkin Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage is available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.