Tyler Locklear Goes 4-4 in AquaSox Loss

May 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Tri-City Dust Devils' offense erupted for 11 runs Thursday night; at the same time their starting pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc threw six innings of one run ball.

Tyler Locklear was the bright spot for Everett, going 4-4 with two singles and two doubles.

The AquaSox were looking to recapture their winning ways at home on the misty night. After starting the season 6-2, they had already dropped their first two games of the homestand against the Dust Devils, only scoring four runs.

Everett turned to Reid VanScoter, who has been their best pitcher in this young 2023 campaign, to turn things around. Over four starts he had a 1.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in just 20 innings pitched. His opposite number was Tri-City right hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was also having a solid start to 2023, with a 3.07 ERA over three starts and 14.2 innings pitched.

But the turnaround wasn't meant to be, as Tri-City once again exploded for five runs in the second inning. They did it with five singles, punctuated by a two-run long single off the left field wall from Joe Stewart, making the score 5-0. Arol Vera also had two RBIs in the inning and Adrian Placencia had an RBI as well.

The runs kept coming for the Dust Devils in the third. Casey Dana and Gustavo Campero each picked up RBIs on a single and a double respectively, extending the Tri-City lead to 7-0.

VanScoter was pulled after 4.2 innings. He gave up seven runs on nine hits, striking out eight. John Creel took over from there, making his Everett debut.

The visitor's starter, Van Scoyoc, had a much different night. He coasted through the first four innings allowing no runs, two hits, while striking out four. He was economical too, throwing only 49 pitches.

Everett got their first run of the game in the fifth when Erik Stock singled in Walking Cabrera. The rally did not advance beyond that though and the score remained 7-1.

Van Scoyoc exited the game after seven solid innings, only giving up one run and striking out 10.

Tri-City extended their lead in the sixth on a three-run home run from Christian Sepulveda, increasing the Dust-Devils lead to 10-1.

The Dust Devils continued to control the game and came out victorious by a final score of 11-1.

