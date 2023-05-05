Valdez Homers in Much-Needed Win

Hillsboro, OR - For the second game in a row Hillsboro didn't have a hit entering the fifth inning against the Vancouver Canadians, but the result on Thursday ended differently. Jesus Valdez's two-run home run was the difference maker in the 4-3 win. The Hops ended their three-game losing streak and the Canadians five-game win streak was also snapped.

There was no score through the first four innings, as both starters Adam Macko and Dylan Ray were having their way early.

Vancouver scratched across a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, after a Dasan Brown single and stolen base. The 1-0 lead didn't last long, as the Hops came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Watkins had a bunt single in the fifth to break up the no-hitter and Ramses Malave also singled. Channy Ortiz and Wilderd Patino each brought in a run with RBI groundouts, giving Hillsboro a 2-1 advantage.

Ray's third time facing the top of the Canadians order resulted in him being chased from the game in the sixth inning. The first three batters all reached base and Rainer Nunez had an RBI single to tie the game at two. Gerald Ogando came on and got the next three outs without further damage. Ray struck out four over five innings and allowed just two runs.

Once again, the Hops responded with a two-run inning to take the lead. This time, a home run by Jesus Valdez. The two-run blast was his second home run of the season and the Hops' eighth as a team.

Gerald Ogando was on for his second inning of work in the eighth, when Rainer Nunez was awarded first base on a hit-by-pitch that didn't seem to actually hit Nunez. Hops' pitching coach Gabriel Hernandez and Manager Ronnie Gajownik didn't agree with the call by Homeplate umpire Garrett Griffin and were both ejected. The very next pitch resulted in an inning-ending double play, the second double play turned behind Ogando.

Eli Saul appeared in three games for the Hops in 2023, all as a starter, but was called on to close the game on Thursday. Saul, who grew up a huge Vancouver Canadians fan, shut the door on his former favorite team for his second professional save. The 4-3 final gave Hillsboro their third one-run win of the year, with all being a 4-3 final score.

Ramses Malave had another solid hitting game turning in a two-hit performance for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro (10-14) and Vancouver (11-9) will play game four of the series on Friday at Ron Tonkin Field. The pregame show starts at 6:20 with first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

