The Emerald City Shows Its Support for Sounders FC Ahead of the Club's Western Conference Final this Saturday

RENTON, WASH. - As Sounders FC heads back to Southern California this Saturday to take on the LA Galaxy in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), the Seattle area continues to show its support for the team's relentless postseason run.

COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS

- Sounders FC hosts the official Western Conference Final Watch Party on Saturday evening at Victory Hall at The Boxyard in SoDo. Admission is free and event doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT, with plenty of pregame entertainment and activities for fans to enjoy before joining together to cheer the team on. More information can be found here.

- All Washington State Ferries sailing into and out of Colman Dock on Bainbridge and Bremerton routes are flying Sounders FC flags on matchday.

- At Pike Place Market, the famous Pike Place Fish Market fishmongers are supporting their local club by donning Sounders FC gear and decorating their Market stall while Rachel and Billie - the Market's bronze piggy bank celebrities - put on their best Sounders scarves.

Earlier this week, several Sounders players visited Pike Place Fish Market to participate in a traditional fish toss and present jerseys to staff, who had invited the club to take part in their traditional tossing to celebrate the Rave Green's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run. Still photos and video b-roll are available to media for editorial use.

LIGHTING ACTIVATIONS

- The Seattle Mariners support their neighbors by changing T-Mobile Park's magenta lighting to Rave Green on Saturday, November 30.

In addition, the statues of Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez, located outside the ballpark near First Avenue and Edgar Martinez Drive, wear Sounders FC jerseys. Fans heading to Victory Hall for the club's official watch party should be sure to stop by for a special photo opportunity.

- The Columbia Center and its crown lighting also go green high above the Seattle skyline on Saturday, November 30.

- The Seattle Convention Center lights up for the club on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

- The 520 Bridge is lighting its sentinels green for the club on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

- Lumen Field and its recognizable arches are scheduled to light Rave Green in support of the home team on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

- The Seattle Great Wheel at Pier 57 is putting on a green lightshow for the waterfront on Saturday, November 30.

- Seattle's iconic MoPOP - the Museum of Pop Culture - goes green for Sounders FC on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

Should Seattle advance past the LA Galaxy, it would then host MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, facing the Eastern Conference Champion, either the New York Redbulls or Orlando City SC, on Saturday, December 7.

