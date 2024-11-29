Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 MLS Season

November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their roster decisions ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The club has exercised 2025 contract options on four players: goalkeeper Daniel; defenders Daniel Munie and Jamar Ricketts; and forward Ousseni Bouda. San Jose reached a new contract agreement with forward Preston Judd through 2026 with an option for 2027.

The following 18 players already hold guaranteed contracts for the 2025 season: goalkeeper Emi Ochoa; defenders Vítor Costa, Wilson Eisner, Paul Marie, Rodrigues, Oscar Verhoeven and Bruno Wilson; midfielders Carlos Gruezo, Hernán López, Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza, Jack Skahan and Niko Tsakiris; and forwards Chance Cowell, Cristian Espinoza, Preston Judd, Benji Kikanović, and Amahl Pellegrino.

The Quakes will not exercise 2025 contract options on eight players: goalkeepers Jacob Jackson, JT Marcinkowski and William Yarbrough; defenders Tanner Beason and Tommy Thompson; midfielder Alfredo Morales; and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Will Richmond.

Defenders Carlos Akapo and Casey Walls, and midfielders Michael Baldisimo and Jackson Yueill are out of contract following the 2024 season.

For select players who are either out of contract or had their options declined, conversations about returning to the Earthquakes in 2025 are still ongoing.

The San Jose Earthquakes' current roster heading into 2025, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (2): Daniel, Emi Ochoa

Defenders (8): Vítor Costa, Wilson Eisner, Paul Marie, Daniel Munie, Jamar Ricketts, Rodrigues, Oscar Verhoeven, Bruno Wilson

Midfielders (6): Carlos Gruezo, Hernán López, Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza, Jack Shahan, Niko Tsakiris

Forwards (6): Ousseni Bouda, Chance Cowell, Cristian Espinoza, Preston Judd, Benji Kikanović, Amahl Pellegrino

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - The Earthquakes exercised 2025 contract options on four players: GK Daniel, D Daniel Munie, D Jamar Ricketts and F Ousseni Bouda. The Earthquakes signed F Preston Judd to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. The Earthquakes will not exercise 2025 contract options on eight players: GK Jacob Jackson, GK JT Marcinkowski, GK William Yarbrough, D Tanner Beason, D Tommy Thompson, M Alfredo Morales, F Jeremy Ebobisse and F Will Richmond.

