LA Galaxy Announce SLANDER to Perform at Sold out Dignity Health Sports Park for Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30

November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are officially sold out for the Western Conference Final against Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). Stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Grammy-nominated American electronic music duo, SLANDER, will perform a pre-game and halftime show. Based in Los Angeles, the duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land are best known for their unique, emotional and melodic bass music sound. The Icon Collective graduates have sold out venues including Red Rocks and performing at global festivals such as EDC, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and Ultra. SLANDER has become one of the hottest acts in dance music with two RIAA Gold Certifications to their name.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a playoffs rally towel, while supplies last. The national anthem will be performed by fan-favorite Mariachi Los Toros, who previously performed at Fan Appreciation Night this past October. Fans are also invited to attend the pregame party at Galaxy Park for family-friendly activities and musical entertainment. SoccerFest will offer a virtual selfie activation, a photo booth, face painting and live music.

Full details on the LA Galaxy's 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign can be found by visiting lagalaxy.com/playoffs.

