Sounders FC Takes on the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final on Saturday Night
November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, 1360 El Rey AM).
Sounders FC advanced to the Conference Final with a 2-1 win over LAFC on November 23 at BMO Stadium in the Western Conference Semifinals, first moving past Houston Dynamo FC with a Round One series sweep.
Saturday's marks the fourth time Seattle and the LA Galaxy have met in the playoffs (2012, 2014, 2015), with the Rave Green holding a 3-4-0 record in the postseason series. The two sides have not met in the playoffs since 2015, a 3-2 win for Seattle at Lumen Field (the 2012 and 2014 matchups were two-game aggregate series).
In 2024, Seattle and LA Galaxy have met on three different occasions in all competitions, with the two sides playing to an even 1-1-1 record. LA Galaxy defeated Seattle 1-0 on March 30 in California before the teams played to a scoreless draw on May 5 in Seattle. The Rave Green then defeated the Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 action.
This marks the seventh time that Seattle has advanced to the Western Conference Final, becoming the eighth team to do so. The Rave Green have moved on to the MLS Cup Final on four different occasions (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020).
Should Seattle win against the LA Galaxy, it would advance to the 2024 MLS Cup Final against the winner of the Orlando-New York Red Bulls match, also being played on November 30. The Rave Green would host the championship match on December 7 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio: iHeartMedia Seattle
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Sounders FC battle the LA Galaxy
